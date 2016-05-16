Boating Industry Names Top 50 Products

For the third year, Boating Industry magazine, a leading news source for the recreational marine industry, has published its list of the 50 top products, ranging from boats to engines to accessories and more. This year’s selections were chosen from hundreds of products introduced or significantly updated since the beginning of 2015, and picked for their innovation and impact on the industry. Here are the honorees:
Aegis Lifeshirt
ARI Digital Marketing Services
Bayliner VR5 Runabout
Blue Wave Boats ClearVision Livewell
BRP Intelligent Shift and Throttle
CIMCO Marine OXE diesel outboard
Clarion Full Digital Sound System
Dometic CRX refrigerator/freezer
Electric Fishing Reel Systems TD-4000 Teezer
FLIR AX8 thermal monitoring camera
Garmin quatix 3 marine GPS smartwatch
Heyday Inboards WT-1
HO Sports RAD+
Hobie Cat Mirage i11s
Hyndsight Vision System Journey
Indmar Marine Engines Strainer Pro
Malibu’s Integrated Surf Platform
Marine Exhaust Systems Thinline Linear Muffler
Mercury Marine Flo-Torq SSR HD Hub Kit
Mercury Racing 400R outboard
Minn Kota Riptide Ulterra trolling motor
MYMICLEARN marina & boatyard Web-based training portal
MyTaskit Pro Coordination from MyTaskit, Inc.
Nautique Surf Select
OceanLED Pro Series HD OceanDMX Kit
Premier Pontoons Dodici
Premier Pontoons Ricochet ladder
Prospec Electronics Infinity Basslink SM
Raymarine Quantum CHIRP Radar
Reverso Automatic Outboard Flushing System
Sea Ray 450 Sundancer
SeaDek dual-density Velcro Helm Station Pad
Seakeeper 3DC
SG Marine SGM 1003 & SGM 1005
Simrad HALO Pulse Compression Radar
Star brite Ring Clean+
SureShade RTX Pull-Out Shade
Taco Marine Seaspension Pedestal System
Torqeedo Cruise 10.0
Toucan Touch
VDO AcquaLink Marine Vessel Monitoring System
Volvo Penta next-generation 5.3L V8-300 and -350 engines
Wake WorX Super Surf’R Wake Surfing Tabs
WaveControl by WakeMakers
WaveFront speaker technology
Weego Jump Starter battery+ accessories
Weems & Plath SOS Distress Light
YachtCloser Network
Yamaha F2.5 Outboard
Yar-Craft Boats 2095 BTX backtroller
Get more information on all the top products at www.boatingindustry.com.
Would have been nice to be able to click on item and read about it.
