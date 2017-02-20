2016 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index Awards Announced

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced 52 recipients of the 2016 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were acknowledged during the Innovation Breakfast at the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show in Miami last Friday.
The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 122,000 customers.
“Fostering a culture of excellence in customer satisfaction not only builds exceptional brand loyalty, but creates an outstanding boating experience, ensuring that today’s boater remains the boater of tomorrow, and promotes industry growth by developing boaters into lifestyle advocates,” noted Robert Newsome, vice president of engineering standards and membership for NMMA. “We congratulate these 52 manufacturers for their commitment to their customers and for creating an incomparable boat ownership experience.”
The following companies were honored with 2016 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:
Avalon & Tahoe: Pontoon Boats
Beneteau: Motor Yachts & Trawlers, Sailboats
Bennington: Pontoon Boats
Boston Whaler: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Centurion/Supreme: Inboard Watersport Boats
Chaparral Boats: Deck Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Jet Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats
Chris-Craft: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Cobia: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Crestliner Boats: Aluminum Outboard Boats
Cypress Cay: Pontoon Boats
Forest River Marine: Pontoon Boats
Formula: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats
Four Winns: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats
G3: Aluminum Outboard Boats, Pontoon Boats
Godfrey Pontoon Boats: Pontoon Boats
Grady White Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Harris: Pontoon Boats
Honda Marine: Outboard Engines
Hurricane Deck Boats: Deck Boats
Ilmor: Inboard Engines
Indmar Marine Engines: Inboard Engines
Larson Boats: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
Lund Boats: Aluminum Outboard Boats
Mako: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Malibu Boats/Axis Wake Research: Inboard Watersport Boats
Manitou: Pontoon Boats
MasterCraft: Inboard Watersport Boats
Monterey Boats: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats
Nautique Boat Company: Inboard Watersport Boats
Nitro Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Pathfinder: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Pleasurecraft Engine Group: Inboard Engines
Premier Marine: Pontoon Boats
Pursuit Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Regal Marine: Deck Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
Regency: Pontoon Boats
Regulator: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Robalo Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Sea Ray Boats: Deck Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
Skeeter: Fiberglass Outboard Boats
Skier’s Choice/Moomba: Inboard Watersport Boats
Skier’s Choice/Supra: Inboard Watersport Boats
Smoker Craft Boats: Aluminum Outboard Boats, Deck Boats, Pontoon Boats
Stingray: Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
Sun Tracker: Pontoon Boats
Suzuki: Outboard Engines
Tahoe: Deck Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats
Tiara Yachts: Inboard Express Cruisers, Inboard Fishing Express Boats
Tige: Inboard Watersport Boats
Tracker: Aluminum Outboard Boats
Volvo Penta of the Americas: Sterndrive Engines
Yamaha: Jet Boats, Outboard Engines