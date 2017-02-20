2016 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index Awards Announced

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced 52 recipients of the 2016 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. Award recipients were acknowledged during the Innovation Breakfast at the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show in Miami last Friday.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently-measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016. Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 122,000 customers.

“Fostering a culture of excellence in customer satisfaction not only builds exceptional brand loyalty, but creates an outstanding boating experience, ensuring that today’s boater remains the boater of tomorrow, and promotes industry growth by developing boaters into lifestyle advocates,” noted Robert Newsome, vice president of engineering standards and membership for NMMA. “We congratulate these 52 manufacturers for their commitment to their customers and for creating an incomparable boat ownership experience.”

The following companies were honored with 2016 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Avalon & Tahoe: Pontoon Boats

Beneteau: Motor Yachts & Trawlers, Sailboats

Bennington: Pontoon Boats

Boston Whaler: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Centurion/Supreme: Inboard Watersport Boats

Chaparral Boats: Deck Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Jet Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

Chris-Craft: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Cobia: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Crestliner Boats: Aluminum Outboard Boats

Cypress Cay: Pontoon Boats

Forest River Marine: Pontoon Boats

Formula: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

Four Winns: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

G3: Aluminum Outboard Boats, Pontoon Boats

Godfrey Pontoon Boats: Pontoon Boats

Grady White Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Harris: Pontoon Boats

Honda Marine: Outboard Engines

Hurricane Deck Boats: Deck Boats

Ilmor: Inboard Engines

Indmar Marine Engines: Inboard Engines

Larson Boats: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Lund Boats: Aluminum Outboard Boats

Mako: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Malibu Boats/Axis Wake Research: Inboard Watersport Boats

Manitou: Pontoon Boats

MasterCraft: Inboard Watersport Boats

Monterey Boats: Sterndrive Bowrider Boats, Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

Nautique Boat Company: Inboard Watersport Boats

Nitro Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Pathfinder: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Pleasurecraft Engine Group: Inboard Engines

Premier Marine: Pontoon Boats

Pursuit Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Regal Marine: Deck Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Regency: Pontoon Boats

Regulator: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Robalo Boats: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Sea Ray Boats: Deck Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Skeeter: Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Skier’s Choice/Moomba: Inboard Watersport Boats

Skier’s Choice/Supra: Inboard Watersport Boats

Smoker Craft Boats: Aluminum Outboard Boats, Deck Boats, Pontoon Boats

Stingray: Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Sun Tracker: Pontoon Boats

Suzuki: Outboard Engines

Tahoe: Deck Boats, Fiberglass Outboard Boats, Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

Tiara Yachts: Inboard Express Cruisers, Inboard Fishing Express Boats

Tige: Inboard Watersport Boats

Tracker: Aluminum Outboard Boats

Volvo Penta of the Americas: Sterndrive Engines

Yamaha: Jet Boats, Outboard Engines