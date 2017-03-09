2017 Innovation Award Winners Announced

The National Marine Manufacturers Association and Boating Writers International honored winners of the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards on Friday, February 17. This year’s program evaluated 63 products across 23 categories. The judges ultimately selected 19 winners and two honorable mentions in 16 categories for a total of 21 honorees.

The 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Award winners are:

Boat Care and Maintenance: Snap Tool Multi-Key, Davis Instruments

Center Console/ Walkaround Fishing Boats: 230 Outrage, Boston Whaler

Consumer Safety Equipment (Dual Winners): 100 N Junior Harness Lifejacket, Spinlock USA; SeaAngel SA15 ASI Flare SART/MOB, FT-Tec USA

Cuddy Cabin and Bowrider Boats: SLX 400, Sea Ray Boats

Deck Equipment and Hardware: Scout Articulating Rocket Launcher, Scout Boats Honorable Mention: CLite2 LED Searchlight with FLIR Camera, IMTRA Corporation

Docking and Fendering Equipment: EZ Kayak Launch, EZ Dock

Electric Motor/ Battery Powered Propulsion: Cruise Fixed Pod System, Torqeedo

Fishing Equipment, Gear & Tackle: Sea Lime Fishing Lures, Sea Lime

Furnishings & Interior Parts: Anti-Spill Wine Glasses, Royal Stabilis

Inboard Engines: GDI Engine Series, Ilmor Marine

Personal Gear, Soft Goods: Deck-Boss Boot, Grundens USA

Personal Watercraft: Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX, BRP U.S.

Propulsion Equipment & Parts: Volvo Penta Inboard Joystick, Volvo Penta

Tow Boats: Dock Star, MasterCraft Boat Company Honorable Mention: Super Air Nautique GS-Series, Nautique Boat Company

Watersport Equipment (Dual Winners): StereoActive, Fusion Electronics; Mirage Eclipse, Hobie Cat Company

Consumer Electronics, Mobile Applications and Software (Dual Winners): GX6500 Fixed Mount VHF, Standard Horizon; Axiom MFDs, Raymarine

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of eight BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. The judges’ committee is chaired by Zuzana Prochazka and co-chaired by Alan Wendt.