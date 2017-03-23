Bass Cat and Yar-Craft Welcome New Dealers

Over the past few weeks, Bass Cat and Yar-Craft have expanded their brand presence adding six new dealers from coast to coast. As new models are being introduced, their growing dealer network will be presenting these new products to potential owners that have not previously been exposed to Bass Cat and Yar-Craft.

Bass Cat/Yar-Craft’s sales team has worked vigorously to initiate relationships with potential dealers around the country, as well as aligning the brands with tournament organizations. These new dealers include:

1. Century Marine, Mesa, Ariz. – Bass Cat

2. Tycoon Motorsports, Kingston, Okla. – Bass Cat

3. Limit Out Performance Marine, Pacific, Wash. – Bass Cat

4. Helm Marine, Aberdeen, S.D. – Bass Cat & Yar-Craft

5. Wood Boat & Motor, Warwick, R.I. – Bass Cat

6. Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Wilmington, Ohio – Bass Cat

“Our sales representatives have done an excellent job supporting production and growing both Bass Cat and Yar-Craft from the east coast to the west during the past year.” Rick Pierce, president of Bass Cat and Yar-Craft, said. “Additionally, we have expanded internationally through both dealers and distributors. 2017 has been great to this point and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

For more information visit BassCat.com and YarCraft.com.