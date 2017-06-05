Boating Industry Reveals 2017 Top Products

For the fourth year, Boating Industry, a leading trade news source for the recreational marine industry, has published its list of 50 top products, ranging from boats and engines to accessories and more. This year’s selections were chosen from hundreds of products introduced or significantly updated since the beginning of 2016, and were picked for their innovation and impact on the industry. Here are the winners:

3M Perfect-It Gelcoat Finishing System

Ameritex SST Bimini Top

Aqualuma FF12

Bayliner Element E21

Bennett Marine AutoTrim Pro

BEP Combination Output Interface

Bellingham Marine Temporary Floating Docks

Boston Whaler 380 Outrage

Centurion Ri257

Chaparral Surf Series (pictured above)

Clarion CMS4

Cobia 280

Coovy Sports MyCanoe

Evinrude E-TEC G2 Mid-Range Outboards

Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover

Fusion StereoActive

Grady-White Fisherman 236

HO Skis Freeride EVO

Honda BF6

HydroHoist HydroPort Extreme

Ilmor MV8 7.4L OPS Sterndrive Engine

Indmar Raptor 460

Infinity Woven Products Patterns Series

Lexington Seating Aluminum Evolution Seating System

Mar-Kee Group’s 30-Day Bootcamp Sales Training

Marinco 70A Trolling Motor Plug and Receptacle

MasterCraft Dockstar

Minn-Kota Ultrex

Nautique Boats Super Air Nautique GS20

NavPod PedestalPods

PonTow Pontoon Trailer

PTM Edge UCX-17 Pro

Robalo R317

Scout Articulating Rocket Launcher

Sea Ray SLX-W 230

Shakespeare WebWatch

Shore Station Shore Screen

Sideshift PT230

Skiers Choice AutoWake Technology

Smoker Craft 182 Pro Mag

Spradling International Fastmount TC-06

Sunstream SwiftShield Universal Automatic Boat Cover

Supreme S238

Suzuki DF150AP and DF175AP

T-H Marine Snap Flex LED Stern Light

Tigé RZX2

Torqeedo Cruise Fixed Pod

Ultrafabrics Ultraleather

Volvo Penta Easy Drain

Yamaha F90

For more information on each product, visit boatingindustry.com.