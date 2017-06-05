Boating Industry Reveals 2017 Top Products

For the fourth year, Boating Industry, a leading trade news source for the recreational marine industry, has published its list of 50 top products, ranging from boats and engines to accessories and more. This year’s selections were chosen from hundreds of products introduced or significantly updated since the beginning of 2016, and were picked for their innovation and impact on the industry. Here are the winners:
- 3M Perfect-It Gelcoat Finishing System
- Ameritex SST Bimini Top
- Aqualuma FF12
- Bayliner Element E21
- Bennett Marine AutoTrim Pro
- BEP Combination Output Interface
- Bellingham Marine Temporary Floating Docks
- Boston Whaler 380 Outrage
- Centurion Ri257
- Chaparral Surf Series (pictured above)
- Clarion CMS4
- Cobia 280
- Coovy Sports MyCanoe
- Evinrude E-TEC G2 Mid-Range Outboards
- Formula 430 Super Sport Crossover
- Fusion StereoActive
- Grady-White Fisherman 236
- HO Skis Freeride EVO
- Honda BF6
- HydroHoist HydroPort Extreme
- Ilmor MV8 7.4L OPS Sterndrive Engine
- Indmar Raptor 460
- Infinity Woven Products Patterns Series
- Lexington Seating Aluminum Evolution Seating System
- Mar-Kee Group’s 30-Day Bootcamp Sales Training
- Marinco 70A Trolling Motor Plug and Receptacle
- MasterCraft Dockstar
- Minn-Kota Ultrex
- Nautique Boats Super Air Nautique GS20
- NavPod PedestalPods
- PonTow Pontoon Trailer
- PTM Edge UCX-17 Pro
- Robalo R317
- Scout Articulating Rocket Launcher
- Sea Ray SLX-W 230
- Shakespeare WebWatch
- Shore Station Shore Screen
- Sideshift PT230
- Skiers Choice AutoWake Technology
- Smoker Craft 182 Pro Mag
- Spradling International Fastmount TC-06
- Sunstream SwiftShield Universal Automatic Boat Cover
- Supreme S238
- Suzuki DF150AP and DF175AP
- T-H Marine Snap Flex LED Stern Light
- Tigé RZX2
- Torqeedo Cruise Fixed Pod
- Ultrafabrics Ultraleather
- Volvo Penta Easy Drain
- Yamaha F90
For more information on each product, visit boatingindustry.com.