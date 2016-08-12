Brig Boats Enters U.S. Market

by | Aug 12, 2016 | Boats, News | 1 comment

Brig Boats Enters U.S. Market

Ukraine-based Brig Boats, the world’s largest manufacturer of rigid-hull inflatable (RIB) models longer than 10 feet, has entered the U.S. market with distribution at Island Marine Sales in Marblehead, Ohio. Brig Boats’ model lineup includes the classic Eagle Series, with beautiful styling and luxury accents; the rugged Navigator Series, designed to go anywhere in a broad range of sea and weather conditions; and the Falcon Series (pictured), intended for the discerning boater who is looking for added value at an entry-level price. Find out more at www.islandermarinesales.com.

1 Comment

  1. katana sword
    katana sword on December 5, 2016 at 10:07 am

    For the price exceeded my expectations

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *