Brig Boats Enters U.S. Market

Ukraine-based Brig Boats, the world’s largest manufacturer of rigid-hull inflatable (RIB) models longer than 10 feet, has entered the U.S. market with distribution at Island Marine Sales in Marblehead, Ohio. Brig Boats’ model lineup includes the classic Eagle Series, with beautiful styling and luxury accents; the rugged Navigator Series, designed to go anywhere in a broad range of sea and weather conditions; and the Falcon Series (pictured), intended for the discerning boater who is looking for added value at an entry-level price. Find out more at www.islandermarinesales.com.