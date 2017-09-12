Chaparral 287 SSX

Chaparral, a builder of quality family boats since 1965, went to great lengths to create a luxury bowrider with both style and substance in its new 287 SSX. With an impressive 29-foot length and 9-foot beam, this model has the size and ability to handle big lakes and coastal waters — along with more freeboard for a deeper, safer cockpit — but also features accoutrements such as hand-stitched upholstery and one of the most high-tech helms in its class.

Regarding the latter, the dash incorporates dual twin Garmin 741xs GPSMap units mounted side by side to create a “glass helm” like you might find on a large yacht. The two 7-inch, touchscreen displays provide engine data, GPS, depth, navigation (preloaded with maps of 17,000+ U.S. lakes, rivers and reservoirs), radar support and more, and can be customized to suit the owner’s preferences. All of the boat’s other systems are operated by one-touch, backlit push buttons, and the engine controls (whether Mercury DTS or Volvo EVC) are digital for precise response.

The interior of the 287 SSX was designed with an open atmosphere in mind, meaning no-fuss entertaining and easy moving around while the boat is a rest. The bow offers full wraparound seating with hinged storage compartments beneath and a cooler at the nose. Additional comforts up front include forward-facing backrests with lumbar support, fold-down armrests and recessed drink holders.

Moving aft through the walk-through windshield, the helm to port boasts a doublewide bench. Forward of the passenger’s bucket seat, which slides and rotates, lies a concealed head compartment with Porta Potti, vanity, opening portlight, wood flooring and a wide-cut door that makes ingress and egress much simpler. Perimeter seating in the cockpit consists of a big, L-shaped settee that can accommodate a cockpit table, plus an additional bench to starboard that conceals a large carry-on cooler.

For sunbathing and relaxing, the 287 SSX does not disappoint. In its standard arrangement, the backrest of the cockpit settee creates fore-and-aft seating overlooking the cockpit and the swim platform, respectively. Pull a handle and slide the backrest down, and it lays flat to create a wide sun pad. Or, either cushioned end can be raised to make a forward- or aft-facing lounger. For watching swimmers behind the boat, donning water sports gear or simply resting at the water’s edge, there’s a configuration that’s sure to be perfect.

The 287 SSX comes with a choice of power: single MerCruiser and Volvo Penta sterndrives from 350 to 430 horsepower in 6.2L, 8.2L and V-8 configurations. Other options allow owners to add their personal touch to the boat, including exterior colors, boot stripes and bands; interior vinyl accents; cockpit carpet and teak planking for the swim platform. Upgrade the stereo or head system. An electric folding arch adds style as well as water sports prowess.

With the new 287 SSX, Chaparral has created a comfortable, stylish and capable boat that is sure of turn the heads of luxury boat buyers — and have them dreaming of long, leisurely days on the water.

Specifications

Length Overall: 29’0”

Beam: 9’0”

Draft: 1’11”

Dry Weight: 6,200 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 100 gals.

Water Capacity: 15 gals.

Base Price: $118,747

chaparralboats.com