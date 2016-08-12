It doesn’t take an expert to see that the all-new Chaparral 337 SSX is a great-looking sport boat. Big, bold, able-bodied — with dimensions that promise confident performance on large lakes and coastal waters. It’s a bowrider for those wanting to step up to a more luxurious, more capable vessel for entertaining and day trips. Heck, the only thing keeping it from being a legitimate weekend cruiser is overnight accommodations.

Or maybe not.

Open the portside console entry door and inside isn’t a head or storage, but rather a full-beam cabin with wood cabinets and flooring, a cedar-lined hanging locker, and a small galley with countertop and optional microwave. There’s standing headroom, and the L-shaped sofa converts to a berth for two. The space is lit by soft, indirect lighting and three port lights. It’s also available with air conditioning/heating, as well as a flatscreen TV. The private head has a mirrored vanity, marine toilet, stainless-steel sink with pullout faucet/shower head, opening port with screen and a power vent.

What else does a couple need for a night or two on the hook or at a transient dock?

Topside, workmanship on the 337 SSX is stylish and first-rate. Eyeball the hand-stitched vinyl upholstery, the in-deck storage with drainage and gas assists, the Chaparral logos in the bow and stern walkway doors. All top-notch.

The bow has thick wraparound bolster padding, plus a variety of lounge and bench seats and hardware for a standard side-mount table. Filler cushions that turn the whole area into a massive sunbed are optional. An anchor locker at the nose comes well equipped; there’s even a stainless-steel hull guard, so you won’t accidentally bash your baby. A windlass is optional.

The captain and passenger seats are doublewide on both sides. The yacht-like dash features a standard Garmin 7610 GPS Map with 10-inch touchscreen display. In the cockpit to starboard, an optional cockpit refreshment center with sink and available refrigerator will keep everyone hydrated. A big, L-shaped lounge to port seats a crowd around the removable side-mount table. The rear-facing aft bench folds flat to form a sun pad. In its standard position, it allows seating overlooking the huge swim platform, which comes with teak decking and a telescoping ladder.

The helm of the 337 SSX is shaded by a standard fiberglass hardtop with handrails and LED lighting. Power choices include a total of 12 twin sterndrive packages from MerCruiser eight from Volvo Penta — 300 to 430 horsepower per engine, either brand. Upgrades include joystick control and digital systems for fine-tuned steering and engine control/monitoring.

To be sure, discerning boat owners have met their match in the fully loaded Chaparral 337 SSX. It’s part sport boat, part sport cruiser and all kinds of beautiful.

Chaparral 337 SSX

Length Overall: 33’6”

Beam: 10’

Draft: 1’11”

Dry Weight: 12,000 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 150 gals.

Water Capacity: 25 gals.

Base Price: $231,207

www.chaparralboats.com

Author: Brad Kovach is the editor of HeartLand Boating magazine