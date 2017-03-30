Chris-Craft Announces 12 New Dealerships

Chris-Craft is pleased to announce the signing of 12 new dealerships:

Bayport Yacht Sales-Newport Beach, CA

Cape Fear Marine-Wilmington, NC

Gage Marine-Williams Bay, WI

Hagadone Marine-Coeur d’Alene, ID

Inshore Yachts-Golfe Juan, France

Jacksonville Marine-Fleming Island, FL

M and P Marine-Vancouver BC, Canada

Nautica Palamos-Palamos,Girona, Spain

Nichol’s Marine-Monkey Island, OK

The Marina at Lake Gage-Angola, IN

Viage Group-St. Petersburg, FL

Wayzata Marine -Wayzata, MN