Chris-Craft Announces 12 New Dealerships

Chris-Craft is pleased to announce the signing of 12 new dealerships:
Bayport Yacht Sales-Newport Beach, CA
Cape Fear Marine-Wilmington, NC
Gage Marine-Williams Bay, WI
Hagadone Marine-Coeur d’Alene, ID
Inshore Yachts-Golfe Juan, France
Jacksonville Marine-Fleming Island, FL
M and P Marine-Vancouver BC, Canada
Nautica Palamos-Palamos,Girona, Spain
Nichol’s Marine-Monkey Island, OK
The Marina at Lake Gage-Angola, IN
Viage Group-St. Petersburg, FL
Wayzata Marine -Wayzata, MN
VP of Sales Gavan Hunt says, “Chris-Craft is poised for continued growth in today’s ultra-premium focused sport boat market. Our team has been working diligently on new product development, a supercharged marketing plan, and increased production capability – all key drivers of our continued growth. We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to work with these new dealerships, as well as our existing dealer base, as we build on the solid foundation of the Chris-Craft brand.”