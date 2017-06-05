Electric, Stand-Up PWC Launched

Personal watercraft (PWC) enthusiasts looking to ride waterways off limits to gas-powered models now have an option with the new electric-powered Gratis X1.

“We are thrilled to unveil the world’s first electric, stand-up personal watercraft,” said Founder and CEO of Free Form Factory Jordan Darling. “Free of the restrictions imposed on gas-powered watercraft, the Gratis X1 gives riders of all levels the ability to explore lakes, rivers and oceans they could only dream about riding before.”

The Gratis X1 features no fuel, no sound and no emissions, says Free Form Factory. The company has built the PWC with the ability to be charged anywhere with a standard 110-volt electrical outlet or with a propane-based generator. In line with the typical rider usage time of a gas-powered PWC, the Gratis X1 ride time with the integrated power pack is up to 45 minutes, or up to one hour with the additional 3.3-kWh power pack.

The new PWC uses Zero Motorcycles’s Z-Force drivetrain technology and Free Form Factory’s patented manufacturing process and proprietary HULKLITE polymer material. The deck and hull components are 100-percent recyclable, with the trim and excess materials created during construction reused to build the next Gratis X1. The lightweight polymer deck and hull allows for the Gratis X1 to support the battery while remaining the same weight as an average stand-up PWC.

Price for the Gratis X1 starts at $17,990. For more information, visit ridefreeform.com.