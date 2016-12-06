Holiday Gifts for Boaters

This year’s guide features a selection of would-be presents designed to make holiday gifting perfect for every boating enthusiast on your list.

GIFTS FOR HER



Bass Pro Shops affords an easy shopping excursion for online, catalog and in-store purchases via a gift card that can be loaded in budget-friendly denominations. Choose the Traditional Gift Card that’s delivered in three to six business days via mail in 48 states or opt for an eGift Card that’s emailed within 60 minutes if ordered during normal business hours. www.basspro.com.

Lands’ End’s popular Large Open Top Canvas Tote is dressed in an array of chic prints, including the nautical inspired Deep Sea Stripe. The 100% cotton canvas tote is designed with wide felled seams that allow it to stand upright, boasts a water-resistant base and trim with anti-mold coating, along with four inside pockets, a cell phone pocket and a key ring attachment that keep you organized. Make it personal with a monogram, available in several colors and styles. $44; www.landsend.com



Teva has a stylish selection of comfortable and durable sandals, such as the sleek Cabrillo Strap Wedge 2 sporting minimalist straps of premium leather and suede with Durabrasion Rubber outsole. Available in Blue Mirage (pictured). $85; www.teva.com



Tommy Bahama launches a captivating fragrance, St. Kitts for Women, which provides an enjoyable island escape. Tropical essences of pear, mango and starfruit mingled with frangipani, plumeria and freesia offer a breezy floral mix. $65; www.tommybahama.com

GIFTS FOR HIM



Grundens features its Breakwater Short, an innovative fishing short with exclusive TidalWeave fabric for super-tough, lightweight comfort. It’s quick drying, stain- and water-resistant and boasts 50 UPF sun protection. $75; www.grundens.com



Sperry Men’s Sea Kite Sport Mocs deliver versatile boat shoe style, with athletic shoe performance. Water-resistant leather, mesh uppers provide quick drying. The removable, full-length compression molded EVA footbed offers comfort, and a non-marking rubber outsole reduces slippage on wet or dry surfaces. $80; www.westmarine.com



Under Armour offers a wide range of shirts that provide comfort, 30+ UPF sun protection and style for the outdoors. The Tide Swing Plaid Short Sleeve sports smooth woven fabric that’s lightweight and breathable, with a mesh-backed vent across the back for ventilation. Anti-odor and stain-release materials keep fishing by-products from soaking in. $70; www.underarmour.com



Wiley X introduces four new frame/lens combinations for the WX Moxy Street Series, pairing style with performance in every environment. Three models – SSMOX05, SSMOX08 AND SSMOX09 – boast advanced, eight-layer polarization to eliminate glare and can be Rx-ready via exclusive DIGIFORCE digital Rx lens technology that enhances prescription accuracy and clarity. $130; www.wileyx.com.

GIFTS FOR EVERYONE



Draftware Inc. makes keeping up to date a breeze with its 2017 Sternwheel Wall Calendar. Each month showcases a specific boat with unique historical facts. Celebrating 16 years, this year’s edition is priced at $16 plus shipping. www.draftware.com/calendar



Garmin offers the user-friendly 7-inch echoMAP CHIRP 74SV chartplotter/sonar with or without a transducer for high wide CHIRP sonar and Garmin CHIRP SideVu and CHIRP ClearVu. It supports Panoptix sonar and includes preloaded BlueChart g2 HD U.S. coastal charts. Internal 5 Hz GPS updates position and heading five times per second. Cords plug directly into the mount, for quick installation and removal of device from power and mount. (Transducer sold separately.) $750-$1,000; www.garmin.com



Memberships to boating organizations offer mega-benefits, including discounts at marinas and marine retail partners, plus priceless 24/7 on-water and on-road towing services. BoatUS (www.boatus.com) has a choice of annual plans ranging from Basic ($24) to Unlimited TowBoatUS Towing Membership Plan for Saltwater ($149) and Freshwater ($72), while SEA TOW (www.seatow.com) choices – a Lake Card or Gold Card – are priced at $119 and $179 yearly. Both companies offer on-road assist options at additional costs.



Rapala offers anglers an impressive assortment of lures, including the Shadow Rap and Shadow Rap Shad Series. The Shadow Rap swims between 2 and 4 feet, while the Shadow Rap Deep runs at 4 and 8 feet, with both versions available in 14 striking designs. The new Shadow Rap Shad and Shadow Rap Shad Deep ramps up the fishing experience by triggering big strikes in three ways: on the kick; with a slow, seductive rise; and with a snap back to life. $9; www.rapala.com

Bobbye Miller Kenyon is a regular contributor to HeartLand Boating magazine.