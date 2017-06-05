Lowrance Celebrates 60 Years

In the six decades since its founding in 1957, Lowrance has launched the original FISH LO-K-TOR, the first transistorized sonar product to display individual fish and show their depths; introduced the first sonar unit with a microprocessor; patented a low-profile transducer capable of operating at high-performance boat speeds; created the first handheld GPS for under $500; developed the first LCD product with integrated GPS, mapping and sonar capabilities; and patented a sonar system with a interactive display.

“We are so proud of every moment, every new development and the millions of Lowrance customers who have become lifelong friends along our sixty-year journey,” said Leif Ottosson, CEO of Navico, owners of Lowrance. “We will continue to streamline our products to offer even more exciting features and make them easier to use. That is a promise made in 1957, and that is a promise we continue to make today.”

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the company plans special events, offers, contests and giveaway throughout the year. For more information, visit lowrance.com.