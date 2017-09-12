Profile: Kuttawa Harbor Marina

Kuttawa Habor Marina is conveniently located off Lake Barkley’s main channel at Mile 42.2. Offering a “Key West” atmosphere with both live and lit palm trees, the marina is situated in the heart of Old Kuttawa off Highways 62 and 295. Lake Barkley can be accessed via the Cumberland River.

The marina has been in operation since 1974, though it’s had its share of ups and downs over the years. In 2008, the marina suffered damage following a devastating storm. Two disastrous floods followed in 2010 and 2011.

The current marina owners, Lisa and Wayne Breedlove, came on board in 2012 to help pick up the pieces and revitalize the operation to its former popular state. Since then, the marina has grown from 160 slips to more than 260 covered slips that range from 20 to 100 feet. The marina also offers transient slips, a paved launch ramp, a bathouse with showers, diesel and 90 octane recreational fuel, and much more.

Recently, the marina has added new slips at the end of its 120-foot fuel dock to hold its 2017 tritoon rentals. The tritoons can be rented by guests in either four- or eight-hour increments.

During the season, boaters can except to enjoy live music and libations every Friday and Saturday night and on Sunday afternoons in its 350-seat restaurant, Hu-B’s at Kuttawa.

Food For All

Hu-B’s at Kuttawa, formerly known as the Kuttawa Harbor Marina Restaurant, used to have a floating patio, but it was damaged by a storm in 2008.

The expansive menu includes wings, appetizers, salads, wraps, desserts and a variety of entrees — plus its signature Hu-B Burger, an 8-ounce Angus beef burger topped with grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce, served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Beer, wine and spirits are also available. A breakfast buffet is served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday from May to September; the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from April through October.

Lake Barkley

The Lake Barkley region offers a variety of attractions and activities for the whole family. Boaters seeking recreational adventures can enjoy hiking, biking, fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities. Those in search of more relaxing exploits can check out the many local museums, antique shops, bird watching, shopping venues and a fantastic water park.

At A Glance

Kuttawa Harbor Marina

1709 Lake Barkley Drive

Kuttawa, KY 42055

Lisa and Wayne Breedlove, owners

(270) 388-9563

kuttawaharbormarina.com

Dockage: 260 covered slips from 20 to 100 fee; transient slips available

Fuel: Diesel and gas available

Amenities: Electric, restaurant, bar, water, ice, boat rentals, launch ramp, live music

Hours: April through October; hours vary