MasterCraft XT21

The new XT21 is the third model in MasterCraft’s multi-purpose XT water sports series, but it’s the first with a traditional monohull bow. That traditional styling might appeal to owners who don’t love the pickle-fork look — and it adds peace of mind in choppy conditions, where there’s less chance of rollers dumping over the nose. In most other ways, however, this boat is just as radical as its XT siblings.

Foremost among the next-generation features is the award-winning Gen 2 Surf System (alas, an option), which serves up a wake that can be tuned from easy to epic all with one finger right from the dashboard. So, whether your day calls for an endless surf wave, a massive ramp for big air, or a smooth and fast ski run, the XT21 is made to deliver. And unlike some boats that merely have a “surf plate” mounted near the running gear, Gen 2 is a true “system” consisting of a custom hull, built-in ballast tanks, intuitive software and transom wake-shaping device that work together to effortlessly, effectively sculpt the water.

The XT21 is powered by the newest General Motors engines marinized exclusively for MasterCraft by Ilmor Marine. The XT21 comes standard with a 320-horsepower 5.7L multi-port injection V8 engine; for those who prefer gasoline direct injection, two new Ilmor Gen Five motor options are available: the 5500 GDI V8 (5.3L) and the 6000 GDI V8 (6.2L). The boat also can be outfitted with the new Dockstar Handling System, an innovative flanking rudder system that makes maneuvering in tight spots and crowded marinas a breeze.

The XT21 incorporates an interior that can comfortably host up to 14 people, with 87 feet of storage space keeping the deck clear. The helm includes an ergonomic captain’s seat and a sporty dash with billet aluminum accents and optional “Cool Feel” vinyl that stays cool to the touch in direct sunlight. There’s full wraparound seating in the cockpit, as well as in the bow, plus aft seats that fold down flat to form a giant sun pad. Owners can opt for a premium, under-seat Cordova Cooler to keep everything and everyone chilled.

The XT21 also includes a choice of easy-folding towers, either the ZFT4 or ZFT7 Power Tower, with the latter available in countless colors, speaker layouts and vertical storage options. Continuing the options, the exterior of the XT21 can be completely customized thanks to a huge palette of gel coat and flake color patterns.

MasterCraft’s XT series boats, and certainly the new XT21, are among those at the forefront of the water sports industry, setting the standard in cutting-edge features and performance for all “crossover” towboats.

Specifications

Length Overall: 21’4”

Beam: 8’2”

Draft: 2’5”

Dry Weight: 4,800 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 51 gals.

Base Price: $89,995

mastercraft.com