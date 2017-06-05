National Marina Days 2017

This year, the annual National Marina Day has become National Marina Days: Summer of Giving. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, marinas across the country will be hosting events intended to introduce the public to boating through on-water and landside activities — while also giving back to any charity of their choice. So, get out to your nearest participating marina, celebrate life on the water and support a worthy cause.

To learn more and find a list of events in your area, visit nationalmarinaday.org.