New Carver Dealer in Oklahoma and North Texas

Ugly John’s Custom Boats is the latest dealer to join the growing list of world-class representatives selling and servicing the Marquis and Carver Yachts product line. Ugly John’s will be selling and servicing the brands from their two marina locations: Grand Lake in Afton, Okla., and Beaver Lake in Rogers, Ark., marketing to customers throughout Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and the northern half of Texas.

“Carver and Marquis Yachts are two great brands, with a storied history, loyal following and are the perfect boats for our marinas, our lakes and are what our buyers are wanting in a coupe or bridge style boat,” said owner and President John “Ugly John” Mullen. “As a former Carver dealer, in fact one of the largest back in the day, we know how to sell them, albeit they might look different than back then, but they still win in space and value, but now too in style and performance.”

“Ugly John’s two locations are the perfect setting to welcome Marquis and Carver Yachts back to the big waters of the Grand Lake in Oklahoma and Beaver Lake in Arkansas,” said Rob Parmentier, Marquis and Carver Yachts president and CEO. “I having known and worked with Ugly John for more than 20 years, and I know he and his team offer the perfect combination of sales and service excellence for boaters searching for a difference they can see and deserve, and quality they can feel.”

Carver will make its return to the Oklahoma area with the delivery of the recently released Carver C52 Command Bridge (pictured).

For more information on Ugly John’s Custom Boats, go to UglyJohns.com.

To learn more about Marquis Yachts visit MarquisYachts.com and about Carver Yachts go to CarverYachts.com.