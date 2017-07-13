Princecraft Xpedition 200

Princecraft’s goal is to give each fishing fan the boat of their dreams. This means it either needs to make a lot of different models, or design one that allows the owner to set it up exactly how they want. The Canadian aluminum boat builder took the latter approach and this year transformed its Xpedition 200 into a more powerful, full-featured boat with multiple configurations, lots of standards and a long list of great options.

It all starts with one of three floor plans: side console (SC), twin consoles (DC) or twin consoles with full-width windshield (WS). The boat comes in three colors — red, black and magnetic grey — available with a choice of six Mercury outboards, ranging from 150 to 250 horsepower.

The Xpedition 200 retains its ultra-strong H-36 aluminum structure from previous years, but the inside has been completely redesigned to make it more comfortable and functional. The consoles are wider to hold more instruments — including an optional 12-inch sonar — and a bracket can be added for a second sonar of the same size.

The fore and aft fishing platforms have been lengthened to make it easier to cast without getting in anyone’s way. And because the platforms are bigger, the storage space beneath is bigger, too. The central locker for rods now has lighting and an L-shaped cover, so the rods are easier to see and take out. The aft storage space can hold a second battery to power a multitude of electric and electronic devices.

To increase comfort and confidence on rainy days, a new system between the two fishing platforms drains water quickly to the bilge pump. In addition, new vents keep air circulating in the compartments to eliminate dampness, prevent condensation and help keep equipment dry.

The Xpedition 200 has two livewells (17 gallons in the bow and 20 gallons in the stern) equipped with Princecraft’s ProFlo Plus system to keep the catch frisky. Other standard fishing features include a bow trolling motor mounting pad, plug and receptacle, and recessed pan for the foot pedal; folding seats and mounts; multiple rod holders and rod storage; and a fish ruler.

When it comes to options, well, let’s just say Princecraft has you covered. From stereo systems and electronics, to trolling motors and seat upgrades, to trailers and accessories — it’s all there. The automatic trim system and multifunction touchscreen display are in line with what you would find on much larger boats.

The Xpedition 200 can accommodate up to eight people, all of them ready for big fun on this generous fishing machine.

Specifications

Length Overall: 20’

Beam: 7’8”

Draft: 2’9”

Dry Weight: 1,463 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 38 gals.

Base Price: $45,833

princecraft.com