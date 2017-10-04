Profile: Port St. Joe Marina

Touted as one of Florida’s friendliest marina, Port St. Joe Marina was built by the city of Port St. Joe in 1999 and later purchased by the St. Joe Company as an amenity for the city’s development plans.

But what makes it so friendly, exactly? According to Marina Manager Daniel Fussell, it’s the warm and welcoming staff and boaters who make the marina their seasonal home.

Located just off the Intracoastal Waterway on the eastern shore of pristine St. Joseph Bay, between Panama City and Apalachicola, Port St. Joe Marina is a great destination for Loopers, as well as for any boater. It’s right in the middle of town and within walking distance to marine supplies, a grocery store, restaurants and bars.

The marina itself offers more than 600 feet of lay-along space, with an additional 82 wet slips for boats up to 85 feet in length. Fussell said the marina also has a dry storage facility that can house boats up to 33 feet indoors, as well as a restaurant on site, Dockside Seafood & Raw Bar, which serves ice cold beer and seafood daily.

For those who want intermittent time off the water, numerous golf courses speckle the area surrounding the marina.

Charter Your Trip

Several fishing tournaments are hosted here each year, and boaters can charter a number of inshore and offshore fishing boats at the marina. If fishing isn’t your thing, charter a windward sailing yacht, which comes fully equipped for a breathtaking tour of the area.

Along with a host of boat rental and chartering services, the marina offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities outside of basic boating. Seahorse Water Safaris, located within the marina, has boat rentals, kayak rentals, sunset cruises, snorkel trips, scallop trips, private charters and diving lessons.

Last but not least, the marina’s gift shop carries an assortment of marine apparel, nautical artwork, and drinks and snacks. Its Captain’s Corner, a favorite hangout for marina patrons, is a great place to gather local knowledge and learn what to see and do in the St. Joe Bay area.

Port St. Joe Marina

3824 Hatteras Lane

Panama City, FL 32408

(850) 235-6911

Daniel Fussell, marinas director

psjmarina.com

Dockage: Transient docking available

Water Depth at Dock: 7 feet

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electricity: 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, pumpout, covered and open slips, restrooms, showers, laundry, gift store, WiFi, dockside seafood and raw bar, motel and nearby grocery store

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (summer); 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (winter)

VHF Channel: 16