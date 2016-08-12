Profile: Three Forks Harbor in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma

Located at Mile 392.2 of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) near the confluence of the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers, Three Forks Harbor is a mixed-use port development run by the Port of Muskogee City-County Port Authority. The harbor and its 10,000-square-foot multipurpose River Center appeal widely to both fishermen and boating enthusiasts. It features a public boat dock, slip rental, ships store, transient boatyard, drydock storage and a pier that offers casual anglers the chance to cast a line. The Port Authority also operates a 100-ton Marine Travelift at Three Forks, enabling boat owners to haul their vessels for marine surveys, repairs and to transport them across land to waterways that are not part of the MKARNS. Located adjacent to the boat service yard, the lift is designed for boats up to 220,000 pounds, 100 feet long and with a beam of up to 28 feet.

Outdoor Recreation

The harbor hosts numerous fishing tournaments throughout the year, and due to its unique location, it is safe in times of flooding. Other events held here include the Flower Power Bike Ride, Mudstock Mud Volleyball, Port to Fort Adventure Race, Harbor at the River Rumba and Cardboard Boat Regatta, and the Fall Foliage Flotilla.

If fishing and races aren’t your thing, the harbor is located near the Three Forks Trail, where users will experience a 5-mile wilderness trail that runs along the banks of the MKARNS and Grand River, where it connects to the harbor. Also located near this trail and the harbor is the town of Fort Gibson where visitors can check out the Fort Gibson Historical Site, Fort Gibson River Park and the Jean Pierre Chouteau Trail at Steamboat Landing. This heavily wooded property has a horseshoe-shaped pond and a lookout area where the three rivers converge.

Getting There

The 445-mile navigation channel begins at the confluence of the White and Mississippi rivers and proceeds a half-mile upstream on the White River to the Montgomery Point Lock and Dam. From there, the channel proceeds 9 miles upstream on the White River to the manmade Arkansas Post Canal, and then 9 miles through the canal to the Arkansas River.

The MKARNS crosses the state of Arkansas into Oklahoma, traversing the state until it reaches the confluence of the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers at Mile 393. Three Forks Harbor is located at Mile 392.3 on the MKARNS just before the confluence of the three rivers.

Three Forks Harbor

5201 Three Forks Road

Fort Gibson, OK 74434

(918) 682-7886

Kim Henkelman, harbormaster

Dockage: Transient docking available to 150 feet; all slips are covered and vary in size from 25 to 75 feet in length

Water Depth at Dock: 12 feet

Fuel: Gas and diesel

Electricity: 110/220 volt, 30/50 amp

Amenities: Water, ice, pumpout, restrooms, showers, laundry, cable, TV, WiFi, launch ramps, 100-ton Travelift, self-service maintenance yard, full-service marina, ships store, nearby country club with golf and swimming pool, restaurant, nearby pharmacy and grocery store, nearby nature trail, boater’s lounge and refreshments

Hours: Open year round

VHF Channel: None reported

Author: Heather Ervin is the associate editor of HeartLand Boating magazine