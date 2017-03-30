Ranger Welcomes Water’s Edge Marine as Dealer

Water’s Edge Marine is the newest authorized dealer for sales and service of Ranger boats. The dealer will feature many of Ranger’s latest offerings in fiberglass bass, multi-species, fish-n-play and aluminum boats. The dealer also offers Ranger’s popular 2017 retail sales promotions, where qualified purchases can receive benefits up to $2,000 in combined retail value for eligible models. The promotions run through March 31, 2017.

Water’s Edge Marine has been serving central Iowa since 1989. Originally situated in Johnston, the business moved to a new facility in Polk City in 2011, only a quarter mile from Saylorville Lake Marina. The close proximity allows for on-the-water demo rides and diagnostic services along with electric boat storage close to the water.

“Ranger Boats would like to welcome Water’s Edge Marine into a select group of dealers who are authorized to sell and service our boats,” said Ranger Sales Manager Mark Zwicker. “Their top-quality service department and wide product selection draws customers from all across Iowa. With customer service as top priority, Water’s Edge Marine’s reputation for their knowledgeable sales staff and trained mechanics has led them to become one of the most popular dealers in the area. We are happy to bring them into the Ranger family.”

Water’s Edge Marine offers new and used boat sales, a service department with certified Mercury and Yamaha technicians, a robust parts department and a full compliment of marine accessories. This summer, the dealer will expand their existing showroom footprint with a new 12,000 square foot indoor showroom. The dealer brings years of regional boating and fishing knowledge to better assist their customers.

“Ranger offers a wide selection of boats to fit just about any of our customer’s needs,” said Water’s Edge Marine owner Phil Watson. “Their hard-earned reputation for high-quality and innovation will help widen our customer base and we are honored to be a part of their long-standing tradition of performance, style and high resale value. We look forward to this new partnership in the coming years.”