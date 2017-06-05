Sea Ray Sundancer 320

You’d be forgiven for thinking Sea Ray’s new express cruiser was a bowrider at first glance. The forward lounge area is recessed into the deck, making it safer to ride here while underway, and it features three distinct seats with articulating headrests and armrests (rather than one big sun pad). It’s a blurring of the lines between cruiser and sport boat design, one that can be further enhanced with an optional table and bow sunshade that extends over the area while the vessel is at rest.

The windshield walkthrough is to the port, where passengers will also find a companion seat that reverses to face aft, facilitating conversation with others seated in cockpit. Additional amenities in this area include an L-shaped lounge served by a stowable table, as well as a jump seat adjacent to the standard wet bar with sink and storage. Add a refrigerator or grill for even more entertainment options.

At the stern, a large integrated swim platform with hidden ladder allows easy access to and from the water. The standard layout calls for a transom locker with storage space for lines, fenders and water toys. Or, boaters can choose the optional “sungate” layout with large sun pad.

For getting out of the elements or making an weekend getaway possible, the Sundancer 320 has a well appointed cabin with sleeping accommodations for four. In the aft berth, two sliding twin beds can be combined to form a queen. In the forward V-berth, a wood table converts via filler cushion to create a full-sized bed. A private head with fiberglass shower, galley with microwave and fridge, flat-screen TV and hull windows round out the standards here.

The captain controls the engines from the helm with custom SmartCraft instrumentation and doublewide seat. Power includes twin gas or diesel sterndrive configurations, 500 to 700 horsepower total. Axius joystick operation is available, as are Sea Ray’s Dynamic Running Surface and Mercury’s Active Trim system, which automatically keep the boat running at optimal trim and list angle. Last but not least, owners can top it all off with a hardtop and canvas sunroof.

“The Sundancer 320 is at the cutting edge of the cruiser market,” said Brad Anderson, Sea Ray president and general manager of sport boats and sport cruisers, “offering more usable outdoor space than ever, while maintaining the iconic good looks, impressive performance and overnighting capabilities that our customers have always looked to the Sundancer series to provide.”

Specifications

Length Overall: 32’10”

Beam: 10’8”

Draft: TBD

Dry Weight: TBD

Water Capacity: 32 gals.

Fuel Capacity: 170 gals.

Base Price: TBD

Author: Brad Kovach is the editor/publisher if HeartLand Boating magazine