Suntex Acquires Loggerhead Marina Portfolio

Suntex Marina Investors LLC announced that it has acquired the Loggerhead Marina portfolio. Under the terms of the agreement, 11 Loggerhead Marina properties located throughout Florida now join the Suntex portfolio.

“This transaction will be transformational for Suntex and our efforts to continue to provide an unmatched customer experience around the country,” said Bryan Redmond, founding principal of Suntex. “The Loggerhead marinas greatly expand our ability to offer our Suntex customers access to prime marina locations and amenities throughout the state of Florida.”

“Not only are the Loggerhead properties the perfect complement to our existing marina portfolio, they share our deep and driving commitment to the environment and clean and responsible boating,” added Mitchell E. Jones, principal of Suntex. “Every Loggerhead property participates in the Responsible Boating Initiative, and we will apply those same practices to all of our Suntex locations.”

With Loggerhead’s combined 2,300 slips, located in luxury locations stretching from Miami to Daytona Beach and on Florida’s west coast, this purchase makes Suntex the largest marina operator in Florida. All Loggerhead marina locations are designated Clean Marinas under the state’s Clean Marina Program.

“Suntex is renowned for offering the finest facilities in the industry,” said Raymond Graziotto, president, Loggerhead Marinas. “We are excited to be part of a brand that shares our core values of providing the highest quality family experience as well as protecting our environment for the enjoyment of current and future generations.”

As part of the purchase, Suntex has committed to maintain a philanthropic partnership with Loggerhead Marinelife Center. A “from rescue to release” non-profit facility focused on ocean and sea turtle conservation, the facility houses a variety of exhibits, other coastal creatures and a working sea turtle hospital. Providing outreach programs and educational experiences for children, Loggerhead Marinelife Center hosts more than 300,000 guests per year, free of charge. Suntex is now one of the largest corporate donors to Loggerhead Marinelife Center and its current capital campaign.

“In addition to the purchase of Loggerhead Marinas, we are humbled to be able to help support the work of Loggerhead Marinelife Center,” continued Jones. “Our goal is not only to provide our members the most memorable boating experience, but to leave behind a legacy of pristine waterways for generations to come.”

“We are honored to receive such a sizeable donation from Suntex Marinas,” said Jack E. Lighton, president and CEO, Loggerhead Marinelife Center. “As a non-profit organization, our work is dependent on the generosity of companies like Suntex Marinas. What is even more important for the environment is that Suntex is spreading our message beyond our location and applying our Responsible Boating Initiative to all of its properties. As a conservationist, the greatest gift you can receive is to be joined by others equally dedicated to your cause.”

“Suntex is the industry leader in providing a great marina experience, which is much more than providing a place to store a boat. Adding the Loggerhead portfolio is a further demonstration of our strategic focus of owning world-class facilities in locations that allow us to provide superior customer service,” continued Redmond.