Suntex Acquires The Ridges Marina

Suntex Marinas announced that it has acquired The Ridges Marina on Lake Chatuge in northern Georgia.

“We are really looking forward to being part of the Suntex family of marinas,” said Michael Kennedy, general manager of The Ridges Marina. “Our team is already working hard with Suntex management to bring about several exciting enhancements to the property in 2017.”

The Ridges Marina encompasses over 300 covered slips, and the facility includes a fuel dock, ships store and pontoon rentals. The property also is home to Lake Chatuge Lighthouse, a 250-seat casual restaurant and sports bar that is the only waterfront eatery on the lake. There is also a resort adjacent to the marina complete with tennis courts, a fitness center and pool.

“The Ridges Marina is truly a beautiful location with fantastic amenities and unlimited potential,” said Bryan Redmond, founding principal of Suntex. “Georgia is a special place, full of pristine vacation destinations. We already have two marinas on Lake Allatoona a little further west. The Ridges offers guests southern charm and a full-service marina destination. We look forward to adding the full Suntex experience for future guests to enjoy.”

Located on the shores of Lake Chatuge and surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Ridges Marina offers guests a scenic vacation locale. The marina is a two-hour drive from Atlanta, Greenville, Asheville or Chattanooga.

The Suntex portfolio of 34 marinas are located in Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma.