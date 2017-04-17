The New Boats of 2017

Meet 22 new boats that will elevate your time on the water this season and beyond.

Bayliner E21



Bayliner created its Element line with ease of ownership and operation in mind, incorporating big open spaces and dependable outboard power. This 21-foot Element, the largest yet, takes those characteristics to new dimensions and offers even more versatility for watersports, entertaining or simply relaxing on board. The proprietary M-Hull has sponsons that extend forward to provide extra stability and floatation at rest, and more bite and less yaw when turning for an “automotive-like” ride. Standard power is a 115-horsepower Mercury four-stroke. bayliner.com

Boston Whaler 380 Outrage



Boston Whaler continues to turn out thoughtfully made center consoles that are armed to the gills for fishing yet include creature comforts for day cruising. The roomy bow of the new 380 Outrage features expansive seating and storage, while the cockpit has an aft-facing couch with optional removable table and available “summer kitchen.” For anglers, the boat has a 60-gallon live well, 17 rod holders and cockpit toe rails. A fuel capacity of 445 gallons and triple 300-horsepower Mercury Verado four-strokes offer exceptional range and reliability. bostonwhaler.com

Chris-Craft Catalina 30 Pilothouse



The centerpiece of this stylish new Chris-Craft is a “pilothouse” console that eliminates the multiple supports needed for most center consoles and provides unobstructed movement on deck as well as protection from the elements. Beneath it, a cabin with a berth and head compartment creates a place to rest and recharge, with a forward-facing port window for light and visibility. Back on deck, the bow features an expansive sun lounge, and the aft cockpit has a dive door and convertible U-shaped seating. chriscraft.com

Cobalt 25SC



The latest addition to Cobalt’s line of SD-SC series runabouts is the 25SC, an outboard-powered model with high-end looks and amenities. A forward entry ladder and step-up platform at the wide bow make this a great beach boat, one that also features an enclosed head compartment for convenience. When it’s time to mosey aft, you’ll find finely upholstered seating as well as an aft sun pad with adjustable backrest and “trunk” storage for water toys, fenders, lines and more. A 250-horsepower Mercury Verado four-stroke is standard. cobaltboats.com

Cobia 280 Dual Console



This all-rounder was designed to maximize your every outing. A bow ladder, hardtop with optional electric sunshade, and wet bar with available grill and refrigerator mean afternoons spent at the sandbar are no fuss. A 25-gallon live well and rod storage serve the angling set. A highlight of the boat is the cockpit, which can be transformed into a lounge for 10 thanks to foldaway seating or left completely open for fishing. All seating has standard USB outlets and cup holders nearby; optional tables can be added forward and aft. cobiaboats.com

Crestliner 220 Rally CS



Pontoon fans have an easy to customize option in the new 220 Rally. The base CS model includes a cockpit lounge, plug-in table, aft sun pad, bow benches, bimini top and helm station with captain’s chair — all you need to let the good time roll. Four other floor plans up the ante with features like additional lounges and tables fore and aft, pop-up changing rooms, fishing seats and a fishing station with rod holders and a live well. It’s all about letting you squeeze every ounce of fun out of your day. crestliner.com

Cruisers 50 Cantius



Bridging the gap between the 45 and 54 Cantius, the new 50 Cantius is a luxury yacht featuring a full-beam master stateroom with private head and walk-in shower, plus a roomy VIP stateroom forward and third guest stateroom with bunk beds to starboard. The al fresco entertainment area, located aft on the main deck, has a U-shaped dinette and rear-facing sofa served by a wet bar and electric grill. In the main cabin, a full galley and upper salon lead to a dinette and helm station, all topped by a sleek hardtop with electric sunroof. cruisersyachts.com

Cutwater 302 Sport Coupe



A new take on Cutwater’s successful C-30 pilothouse model, the 302 Sport Coupe instead has an open design that invites the outside in and keeps you close to the action. Ideal for fishing, the cockpit has a 30-gallon live well, large fish boxes, rod holders, rocket launchers, a sink and optional outriggers. Food prep is easy using the Euro-style galley or electric grill. The boat sleeps six on three separate berths and features bench seats that fold out from each hull side to accommodate four adults without taking up cockpit space. cutwaterboats.com

Formula 430 ASC



Part day boat, part express cruiser, the 430 All Sport Crossover (ASC) is the latest incarnation of the 430 Super Sport Crossover. The boat utilizes the 430’s SmartZone design approach to optimize space and create separate activity areas. Up front, a lounge/dinette area converts to a big sun pad with a built-in cooler for drinks and snacks. Aft is bait prep/tackle storage to starboard and a live well/dive tank module. All the amenities are there: sink, cutting board, bucket storage, fish box, refrigerator/freezer and more. The amidships cabin includes a dinette/berth, aft stateroom, private standup head and full galley. formulaboats.com

Grady-White Fisherman 236



Venture offshore or road trip to your favorite lake with the Fisherman 236 — just don’t forget the family. Grady-White didn’t. This new 23-footer is loaded with fishing essentials, as you might expect from the builder, including a cockpit with impressive rod and tackle storage, a live well, big insulated fish boxes and more. Equally noteworthy are the family-friendly features: Bow seats are available with foldaway backrests. There’s a standup head in the console. Built-in swim extensions double as boarding areas. A ski tow pylon is optional. And underneath it all you get the renowned ride of the SeaV2 hull. gradywhite.com

Harris Sunliner 200



For its 60th anniversary, Harris completely revamped the Sunliner, which has been in production for more than three decades. The latest model offers the same luxury Harris appointments, like lounger backs with fold-down armrests, as well as new features like full wraparound furniture and upgraded fences. Also new is a “caddy” that has built-in cup holders and a tray for keys, sunglasses and mobile devices. The standard CS floor plan has a walk-through bow gate, swim-deck access at the stern, two bow lounges and an L-shaped aft lounge with available sun pad. harrisboats.com

Kawasaki Jet Ski SX-R



The Jet Ski SX-R hopes to breathe new life into the stand-up PWC market while bringing it into the modern age. It’s powered by a 1,498cc four-cylinder inline four-stroke engine derived from the Ninja ZX-14R motorcycle, providing plenty of thrust even at low rpm, plus race-ready acceleration and torque. The engine is placed low and close to the rider for a balanced ride and enhanced handling. Last but not least, the new V-shape hull design allows for sharp cornering, and the Kawasaki Splash Deflector helps reduce spray. kawasaki.com

Larson FX 2020 DC



Meet the biggest dual console in the Larson FX line, featuring a flared hull side for reduced wave impact and full-length strakes and chines for added lift, stability and tracking. A tall walk-through windshield keeps you dry if the waves kick up, and the helm is designed with plenty of surface area to flush-mount electronics. Large bow and stern casting platforms allow you to work a fish front to back, with the former housing lockage rod storage. Aft is a large live well, and the casting platform here can also convert to seating for two. larsonfxseries.com

Mako 414 CC



The largest and most powerful Mako ever built will hit the water in 2017 as the company celebrates its 50-year history. The 414 CC boasts an amazing quad-outboard capacity of 1,675 horsepower paired with a fuel capacity of 562 gallons. An oversized bow lounge with a 275-quart insulated cooler and a bow thruster are standard features, and the boat also comes in two special editions: The Bluewater Family Edition incorporates numerous family-friendly amenities, while the Sportfish Edition adds state-of-the-art angling equipment. mako-boats.com

Regency 254 LE3 Sport



Business up front, party in the back. The new 254 LE3 Sport is a combination of the builder’s luxury pontoon line — plush bow lounges and a deluxe raised helm station and captain’s chair — with a family-friendly watersports platform aft. Rear-facing lounge seats, a ski pylon and a stainless-steel railing are adjacent to a swim deck that’s perfect for slipping into wakeboard boots. The Regency runs on three powder-coated performance pontoon logs and comes standard with a 250-horsepower Mercury Verado four-stroke. regencyboats.com

Scout 380 LXF



Few boats are as thoroughly detailed as those from Scout, and the new 380 LXF is no exception — fully finished doors, hatches and bilges; premium upholstery throughout; epoxy-infused, double-stepped hull. Standard features include a full transom walk-through with dive ladder, port and starboard fish boxes, synthetic teak swim platform and a power-coated hardtop with glass enclosure. An optional hydraulic beach platform on the port side allows boarding/de-boarding safely away from the transom and engines. It’s one of the many “wow factors” on this striking center console. scoutboats.com

Sea Ray Sundancer 350 Coupe



The new Coupe version of the Sundancer 350 adds a sleek top with fiberglass sunroof and enhanced foredeck seating system that includes an articulating backrest, beverage holders and integral speakers. At the other end of the boat, an optional transom “summer kitchen” can accommodate a fridge, speakers and built-in grill, making al fresco dining convenient. In between, the cruiser offers an inviting cockpit dinette, interior salon, full galley, mid-berth with convertible twin beds, and roomy V-berth with island-style double bed and ample storage. Twin sterndrives provide the power. searay.com

Sea-Doo Spark Trixx



Winner of a 2017 Miami International Boat Show Innovation Award, the ultra-fun and affordable Spark Trixx comes with specialty features that make pulling off tricks easier. The handlebar with adjustable riser, for example, offers a variety of positions for more leverage and control. The step wedges provide stability in different stand-up riding positions. And the Extended Range Variable Trim System lets you exaggerate how high you can raise the nose or how deep you can bury it in the water. sea-doo.com

Stingray 198LS Sport Deck



Stingray Boats describes its newest Sport Deck as fast, roomy and economical. The 198LS has a wider cockpit and bow than the brand’s comparable bowrider models, offering more usable space. At the same time, it’s not as beamy as the brand’s deckboat models, so it performs better with less power. In fact, with a modest 4.3L engine, the 198LS can reach speeds in the upper 50s and get 5.6 mpg at cruise speed. Add the preferred equipment package for a bimini top, ski tow, marine stereo and more. stingrayboats.com

Super Air Nautique GS22



This model earned an honorable mention from the 2017 Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards in part for its amazing wake-tuning technology. The GS22’s Nautique Surf System works with the running surface and 2,500 pounds of sub-floor ballast to create a massive wake that can be adjusted for steepness and shape. In addition, its Nautique Surf Select gives riders the ability to customize the wake from behind the boat at the touch of a button. An array of vibrant colors and graphics let you create a look that’s all yours. nautique.com

Tiara C39



Continuing the success of the Tiara Coupe series is the 39 Coupe. An open and spacious layout greets passengers on the main level, starting aft in the big cockpit with back-to-back lounges and moving into the cabin with portside galley and extended salon sofa/dinette opposite the helm An airy “atrium” opens to the lower level and provides access to the utility room and head compartment. Accommodations include a full-beam master stateroom amidships as well as a forward stateroom with island berth. tiarayachts.com

Yamaha EX



The EX WaveRunner Series is designed for those seeking an affordable yet durable (and fun!) entry into the personal watercraft world. Power comes from Yamaha’s 1,049cc TR-1 engine, which produces a range of 92 miles at 40 mph. The hull and deck is marine-grade fiberglass — a departure from some comparable models in the “rec-lite” market. The EX Sport comes with mechanical reverse and a reboarding step; the EX Deluxe is equipped with the RiDE dual throttle handlebar control system and upgraded upholstery. yamahawaverunners.com

Author: Brad Kovach is the editor/publisher of Terrain magazine.