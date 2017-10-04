The Year in Preview: New Boats for 2018

Bayliner F21



Based on the E21 deckboat that debuted this year, the new F21 center console utilizes the same M-hull design and clean, open layout. Substantial sponsons provide stability for anglers, plus a slightly deeper V entry than smaller fishing boats for improved handling. The helm has plenty of space for optional electronics, and the boat’s aft section features two jump seats flanking a recirculating live well. Standard power is a 115-horsepower Mercury four-stroke outboard, with an optional 150-horsepower four-stroke available. Anglers can also add a bow trolling motor, pedestal bow fishing seat and an additional live well forward of the helm console. bayliner.com

Blackfin 212 CC



First launched in 1973, Blackfin has a legendary reputation among fisherman. After a hiatus of more than a decade, the beloved brand is back with a new 272 CC and 212 CC. By boasting a solid, carbon-reinforced hull and sharp forward entry, the 212 CC can attack larger water than its 21-foot, 6-inch length might indicate. There are plenty of rod holders and cockpit space, along with features like insulated baitwells, fish boxes, integrated cutting boards and wash downs. A head compartment in the console add convenience. The boat is available with a Mercury or Yamaha outboard, from 200 to 300 horsepower. blackfinboats.com

Boston Whaler 240 Dauntless Pro



For fishing inshore or offshore, in deep bays or shallow backwaters, this purpose-built craft is all you need. The skipper can count on clear, long-distance sight lines from the Pro Angler’s Tower, featuring a dedicated portside ladder and leaning pad. The upper and lower helm stations both offer full controls and Raymarine electronics. Strong, reliable Mercury Verado power (up to 350 horsepower) will get you to the fish fast, and a large, single-level stern casting deck features a standard center live well and storage. Additional angling options include a power pole, trolling motor and jack plate. bostonwhaler.com

Centurion Fi23



With this 23-foot “premium entry-level” tow boat, Centurion has taken some of the tech and luxuries that reside in its top-end Ri series and made them optional (or removed them). What remains is a craft that can generate quality wakes, waves and rides with its new Opti-V deep-V hull design — but at a more affordable price. The Fi23 features aggressive lines and extra-wide bow that taper towards transom. The Split HD Touch Vision dash enables you to control as much as 4,850 pounds of ballast and monitor the boat’s engine functions. A bimini top and board racks are extra. centurionboats.com

Grady-White Freedom 215



The latest addition to the popular dual console Freedom series combines an 8-foot, 6-inch beam with the Grady’s proven SeaV hull for spirited performance and roominess. The 21-footer comes with loads of storage, a helm that can accommodate an electronics screen as big as 12 inches and a head compartment — along with port and starboard transom seats with backrests that pivot out of the way for easy access to the dual swim platforms/boarding steps. For anglers, horizontal rod storage lies under the gunwales and four vertical rod holders come standard. Two 56-quart insulated boxes are located beneath the bow seats. gradywhite.com

Heyday WT-1 SC



A new side console helm gives the WT-1 SC a spacious layout for socializing between sessions. In addition, new “hot tub” seats in the stern are curved for equal comfort during both aft-facing rider viewing and forward-facing cruising. The tow boat’s V-hull is specifically engineered for wake sports, producing both board and surf wakes without the use of tabs or other wake-shaping devices. The helm includes space to mount an Android tablet, which, when paired with the Heyday app, transforms into an LCD dash display that wirelessly processes engine data. Standard is a 350-horsepower Crusader inboard engine. heydaywakeboats.com

Malibu 23 LSV



For 2018, Malibu has replaced its best-selling wakeboard boat, the 23 LSV, with an all-new version. Among the advances, a deeper hull provides additional storage space and a new interior features a WakeView bench seat with a backrest that easily changes from facing the riding action to facing forward. Below deck, L-shaped ballast tanks hold more water, enabling the 23 LSV to carve an even bigger wake. Malibu exclusives carried forward in this model include the Integrated Surf Platform, Power Wedge II and Malibu Command Center, which together offer unprecedented management of wake shape, size and length. malibuboats.com

Ranger 2080MS Angler



The 2080MS Angler takes the builder’s 1880MS Angler to the next level with a larger footprint, more horsepower and greater fuel capacity for long runs during tournaments and extended days on the water with the family. The boat is rated for 250 horsepower and includes a recessed trolling motor foot well at the bow, a first in the Angler series. An all-new driver’s console comes with a Lowrance Hook 5 CHIRP unit and features a full complement of gauges and switches. The boat is highlighted by a huge center console rod locker, a dedicated baitwell and insulated gel-coat cooler in the front deck. rangerboats.com

Ranger Tugs R-27



The new R-27 has the distinctive styling and modern design of its R-29S sibling, but in a more compact yet capable layout. Features include a curved front window and overhead glass “atrium” that deliver exceptional visibility in the cabin. The dynamic hull incorporates reverse chines for stability at speed and Laminar Flow Interrupters for reliable cornering. The powerful Yamaha F300 outboard and standard bow thruster make the vessel fast as well as maneuverable. At the helm, a full Garmin electronics package includes an autopilot and remote thruster controls. A spacious cockpit, convertible dinette, galley, forward double stateroom and head with shower round out the amenities. rangertugs.com

Regal 3300



The 3300 is a big, luxurious bowrider that can entertain up to 18 guests. Cushions and coaming encircle the bow, which includes a hidden carry-on cooler. A quarter-size berth in the starboard console is ideal for a quick afternoon nap or overnight stay. Opposite, a head compartment doubles as a changing room. Both consoles receive natural light from oversized hull windows. A cockpit wet bar comes standard with a refrigerator; a second fridge, TV and grill are optional. In the stern, the multi-position lounge lays flat to make a sun pad, or adjusts to face forward or backward, while an available hardtop with retractable sunshade offers the best of both worlds. regalboats.com

Supra SL



The all-new 23-foot Supra SL features muscular lines and loads of tow boat tech. It offers the highest standard sub-floor ballast (3,500 pounds) in the market, controlled by the patented AutoWake 2 system, which adjusts automatically to shape the wake, wave and ride. The FxONE tower easily folds and deploys at the push of a button, as does the Max Coverage bimini with nearly 8 feet of coverage and room for two surf boards. Last but not least, the revamped Supra Swell System creates tall waves with long pockets and optimal push — consistent on both port and starboard for those riders who like to transfer from side to side. supraboats.com